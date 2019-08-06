{{featured_button_text}}
 Origami Peace and Harmony Garland class to be held at the Wildling Museum Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Wildling Museum will present an Origami Peace and Harmony Garland workshop, led by Cydney Miller on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 1–3 p.m.

Participants will learn how to make a colorful garland of origami cranes and butterflies with decorative beads and crystal accents.

The artist's lifelong interest in art, the natural world, and humanity first led her to designing and building alternative energy structures in the 1970s and 1980s. During that time, Miller also taught adult workshops and extension classes while co-authoring a college textbook on solar energy.

Miller currently serves on the Board of the Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation and the Wildling Museum’s newly formed Education Committee.

Cost of the workshop is $45 per person plus $10 materials fee to be paid to the class instructor. Ages 12 (with supervision) to adult. Class size limited to 12 participants.

To register for this workshop visit https://wildlingmuseum.org/news/origami-peace-and-harmony-garland-class, stop in at the Wildling, or call (805) 686-8315.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

