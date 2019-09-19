The Great American Melodrama rings in the fall season with the hilarious spoof Drac in the Saddle Again by Steve Lovett. Take one dose of the Old West, one dose of monster movies, and a huge dose of comedy, and you have Drac.
The theatre has assembled a crack team of comic actors to bring this silly show to life. Directed by Eric Hoit, Drac is sure to delight audiences young and old, alive and undead.
Did you ever wonder what would happen if Count Dracula visited the Old West? One of horror's favorite villains, the un-dead Dracula of Transylvania (Jeff Salsbury), hops on the stagecoach to Tombstone, Arizona where he meets a cast of crazy characters, including the innocent Fannie Farmer (Jocelyn Lonquist).
Can he win her heart and take over the town? Standing in his way is the mysterious Dr. Vania Helsingvinger (Madison Kisst) and her brother, the Sheriff (Toby Tropper). Who will win in this battle between good and evil? Find out when the Old West meets the Old Eastern Count.
Every Melodrama production is really two shows in one. After Drac in the Saddle the same talented cast performs The Classic Comedy Vaudeville Revue. It’s a rib-tickling tribute to classic vaudeville routines, featuring great song-and-dance numbers including the famous Melodrama fan dance.
You’ll hear great tunes and see hilarious sketches that celebrate a classic American art form. It’s a perfect end to a night of great theatre.
Drac in the Saddle Again plays Sept. 26 through Nov. 17. Performances are Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m.
The Melodrama’s in-house snack bar features great food and drinks served before the show and during intermissions. Tickets are $23 to $30, with discounts available for groups, seniors, students, active military, and children.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call the Melodrama Box Office, at 805-489-2499, or visit www.americanmelodrama.com.
The Great American Melodrama is located on Highway 1 in Oceano, just three miles south of Pismo Beach.
Come see their brand new box office building across from the theatre, you can’t miss it. The Melodrama has been providing professional family entertainment on the Central Coast since 1975.