December is the month that confuses my three cats who still feel they should be fed according to longer days and daylight saving time. They never quite get it and are super glad to when the days start lengthening (me, too, actually). This season, which passes by so quickly, is only bested by the speed of holiday items being purchased at Cypress Gallery. If you haven't been in yet this season, you're missing out on beautiful handcrafted ornaments, small gifts, cards and beautiful paintings for that special someone (maybe yourself!).
Featured artists this month are Tom and Joellen Chrones, whose show is called "His and Hers." Tom and Joellen met 40-plus years ago in the original Lompoc Valley Camera Club. Tom continued his work in photography and owns about fourteen antique and new cameras, including his current Sony system with multiple lenses. Joellen branched out to knitting and felting hats and scarves and making jewelry. She also now makes lamp-worked glass beads (over a torch) and fused glass decor items in a kiln. Their show is a cheerful exhibit of all their interests and everything in this grouping is lovely to look at and would be wonderful for holiday giving. You don't want to miss this show, which runs through Dec. 23.
November's People's Choice Award went to acrylic artist Betsee Talavera for her "Duck a la Orange," which depicts a brightly colored duck floating on gentle waves of water. Congratulations, Betsee.
The main part of the Gallery holds some Christmas paintings by several of our artists as well as beautiful non-holiday pieces. My favorite in this grouping is "Morning Run" by Lee Hill. The silhouetted horses running across a sunset is stunning. More horses appear in new member Kimberly Lorance's work, done in Somi Ink, which are quite striking in black and white tones.
Linda Gooch's "Overlooking Jalama" in acrylic, is bright and colorful, while Sylvia Kokatnur' "High Tide—Carpinteria" is more serene. Both works illustrate the ever-changing views we get here on the Central Coast.
On the three-dimensional side, Kathy Badrak's large gourd "Still Reliable" looks as if it were sewn together with leather ties. It's a beauty.
Make Cypress Gallery your go-to gift shop where you'll find a great variety of small paintings and prints, jewelry, fiber arts, glass, greeting cards and souvenirs created by local artists and artisan crafters.
Cypress Gallery is operated by the members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley. LVAA sponsors arts programs, events, communications, and other efforts that mutually benefit artists, businesses, residents and visitors to our Valley. To learn more about the arts in the Valley, visit our website and like our Facebook page “Cypress Gallery."
The gallery is located at 119 East Cypress Avenue, Lompoc. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Information: 805-737-1129, lompocvalleyartassociation.com.