Hello, November! Fall colors (yes, we have them!) are popping up all around the central coast in the hills, the vineyards and neighborhood trees. We're not quite New England, but we have our own autumn beauty surrounding us. Couple that with moderate temperatures and we are, once again, thankful for paradise on the coast.
If it's November, it means that holidays are on the way and that the Christmas tree is up in the gallery and loaded with hand-crafted ornaments made of embroidered felt, different clays, glass and gourds. Artisan ornaments can grace your own tree and make thoughtful gifts to those you care about. You'll also find artist-made holiday cards throughout the gallery.
October's People's Choice Award went to Linda Gooch for her giclee print "Sunlight in La Sala." Congratulations, Linda.
Two talented photographers, Debby Fuller and Lynda Schiff have taken the spotlight for our featured artist program this month. Their show, entitled "Phone-y Photos," features photos from cell phone cameras. After learning a bit about available cell phone optics and apps, they now use both types of cameras to capture different types of images. There are many framed photos to view and to buy, and the affordable pricing on all items make them perfect for holiday gift-giving. My favorites in this show are Fuller's "Pink Bell Tower" of the La Purisima Mission and Schiff's "Stunning at Sunset," an homage to central coast oak trees and beautiful skies. The show runs through Nov. 25.
In the main gallery there are a variety of paintings, drawings, photographs, gourds, fused glass pieces, glazed tile work and hand-knitted hats. Two portraits by Mary Whittemore caught my eye. Her "Workshop Study of Young Girl" in charcoal and "Study of Michael Sweets' Head of a Woman" in oil are both stunning and full of character. Other paintings and drawings by Vicki Andersen, Linda Gooch, Tom Heslop and J. T. Turner are beautiful and very different from one another in colors, style, medium and subject matter.
Make Cypress Gallery your go-to gift shop where you'll find a great variety of small paintings and prints, jewelry, fiber arts, glass, greeting cards and souvenirs created by local artists and artisan crafters.
Cypress Gallery is operated by the members of the Lompoc Valley Art Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley. LVAA sponsors arts programs, events, communications, and other efforts that mutually benefit artists, businesses, residents and visitors to our valley. To learn more about the arts in the valley, visit our website and like our Facebook page “Cypress Gallery."
The gallery is located at 119 East Cypress Avenue, Lompoc. Hours: Tuesday through Sunday noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 805-737-1129 or lompocvalleyartassociation.com.