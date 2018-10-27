Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale's musical Christmas performance is offering early bird tickets (10 percent discount) now until Tuesday, Nov. 13.
Celebrate the holidays with the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Solvang Veterans Hall. Take in a joyful musical performance by community chorus, comprised of a youth ensemble and professional orchestra.
Started in 1978, the Chorale has presented luscious works by Bach, Mozart, Handel, Schubert, Brahms and Beethoven as well as many outstanding contemporary composers. This year, under Dr. Michael Eglin’s baton, Bach’s exuberant and dramatic Magnificat (written in Leipzig for 1723 Christmas vespers) will be the centerpiece of the concert followed by more contemporary and lyrical compositions and holiday carols. The Valley Wind Ensemble, Mystique (a local, girls’ acapella group) and the Chorale’s youth ensemble will contribute to the celebration with their own selections and, the youth ensemble will close the concert with a carol sing-along.
Chorale president Shannon Casey explains, “The Chorale, youth ensemble and our orchestra, have been rehearsing diligently for months in order to share this magnificent music with our community. Our 40th anniversary is a special year for us and we want to celebrate it with our family, friends, and patrons."
Early bird tickets and general information are available at syvchorale.org.