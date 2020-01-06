Starry Nights art exhibit to debut in Solvang

Starry Nights art exhibit to debut in Solvang

010220 Starry Nights

Night sky photography of Figueroa Mountain Under the Milky Way on May 26, 2015 taken by Marc Muench.

 Courtesy of the artist

A collection of curated art celebrating the expanse and beauty of the open night sky will debut at the Wildling Museum in Solvang on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 3-5 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through June 15.

The opening reception for "Starry Nights: Visions of the Night Sky" will feature a range of media, including a selection of poetry produced by Dan Gerber, paintings and photography curated by Stacey Otte-Demangate, Wilding executive director and Lauren Sharp.

Astrophotography captured by Goleta’s Las Cumbres Observatory telescope network, to the nocturne paintings of early California artists Fernand Lungren, Lockwood de Forest and Charles Rollo Peters, will be on display.

Contemporary dreamscapes by Nathan Huff, twilight desert landscapes by Eric Merrell, and night sky photography, including recent works by third-generation photographer Marc Muench, are among the works encompassing the exhibition.

Starry Nights also serves to illuminate the growing issue of light pollution – a modern phenomenon currently reported to impact more than 83% of the world’s population.

To RSVP for the opening event, email julie@wildlingmuseum.org.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

