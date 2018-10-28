The public is invited to attend the 39th annual Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series featuring renowned artists, pianist Robert Cassidy and cellist Ani Aznavoorian, performing at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos.
According to Linda Burrows who coordinates the series, “The opportunity to experience great artists of passion and integrity perform masterworks by distinguished composers enriches one’s emotional and intellectual life. To hear stirring music in St. Mark’s Church is especially moving and uplifting.”
The first event of the 39th annual series will feature pianist Cassidy and cellist Aznavoorian, performing “The Beethoven Cycle Part II” on Friday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. Cassidy remarked, “We created The Beethoven Project to immerse the audience in the emotional complexities and musical brilliance of Beethoven’s complete sonatas and variations for piano and cello.”
The featured pieces are three sonatas, Op 5. No 1, Op. 69, and Op. 102 No 1; as well as the 12 Variations from Mozart's Magic Flute. The artists performed “The Beethoven Cycle Part I” at St. Mark’s on April 29 to great acclaim.
St. Mark’s Priest and Rector Dr. Randall Day is pleased to announce that Cassidy has assumed the newly created role of artistic director for the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series beginning this season.
Day stated, “Dr. Cassidy will contribute his wealth of knowledge and experience to enhance the existing program and expand its influence throughout the region. He’s been a regular series performer, one of our artistic advisers and we welcome him in this new, influential role.”
Pianist Cassidy has received widespread acclamation for his performances and recordings of both solo piano repertoire and chamber music. A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Piano Performance from the Manhattan School of Music; and Doctor of Arts in Piano Chamber Music and Accompanying/Piano Performance from Ball State University. His recent recordings of the Debussy Preludes have received worldwide recognition for their sensitivity and insightful interpretations. Cassidy has performed nationally and internationally as a soloist and chamber musician.
Cellist Aznavoorian is described by The Strad Magazine as having “Scorchingly committed performances that wring every last drop of emotion out of the music. Her technique is well-nigh immaculate, she has a natural sense of theater, and her tone is astonishingly responsive.”
Aznavoorian received both her Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from The Juilliard School and continues to perform often in New York and also throughout the world including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, Tokyo Philharmonic, Helsinki Philharmonic, Finnish Radio Symphony, International Sejong Soloists, Belgrade Philharmonic, Juilliard Orchestra and Edmonton Symphony. Aznavoorian also is a member of the faculty at summer festivals as well as the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana. This season marks Aznavoorian’s eleventh year as principal cellist with Camerata Pacifica.