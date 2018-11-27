On Saturday, Dec. 1 from 4-8 p.m. the public is invited to attend the “Gingerbread Wonderland” benefit, part of the long-time annual Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas festivities, held at St. Mark’s campus located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in downtown Los Olivos. All proceeds go to benefit St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church's Preschool and the non-profit, Arts Outreach.
The Church’s Stacy Hall will be transformed into a Gingerbread Wonderland featuring more than 100 hand-crafted gingerbread houses on display. Crafted by local schoolchildren, families, organizations and businesses, guests can then vote for and enter to win their favorite gingerbread house creations using $1 raffle tickets available for purchase at the event.
“We are so grateful for the community members of all ages who come out to support Arts Outreach and St. Mark’s Preschool. All these gingerbread designs make the Christmas spirit shine!” said Yvonne Lowe, St. Mark’s Preschool director.
According to event organizers, messages from the North Pole have been received indicating that Santa Claus will be in the church’s common room from 4-8 p.m., providing a cozy place for kids to share their Christmas wishes with the jolly man. Diane Byington and her Solvang Conservatory students accompanied by St. Mark’s music director Beverly Staples will be providing seasonal music to enhance the merriment along with performances by Valley Glee and Mystique.
For those who would enjoy some delicious food and beverages during Gingerbread Wonderland, the courtyard at St. Mark’s will have complimentary coffee, hot apple cider as well as baked goods and food available for purchase. In the church courtyard, there will be opportunities for children to create and decorate Christmas ornaments and crafts.
“We are thrilled to host these family-friendly activities for the community again as part of the Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas. This day is a wonderful way to celebrate the season,” said Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s Priest and Rector.
Admission is free for all ages. For more information on making a gingerbread house creation, participating in, supporting or attending 2018 Gingerbread Wonderland, contact Yvonne Lowe, St. Mark’s Preschool Director at (805) 688-1815 or Sandie Mullin, Arts Outreach Executive Director at (805) 688-9533 or visit www.smitv.org/gingerbread-wonderland.html
For complete details on all Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas activities on Dec. 1, visit www.losolivosca.com/los-olivos-olde-fashioned-christmas/