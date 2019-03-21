St. Joseph High School's production of the Tony Award-winning "Les Misérables" opens today, Friday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. and continues through Sunday in the school's gymnasium.
Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, the world-renowned musical based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel is the story of the transformation of Jean Valjean, and of friendship, love, war and the power faith has to change the heart of man.
“Before doing this play, I thought that 'Les Misérables' was just a depressing play where everyone dies," said freshman Meghan Kelman, who plays Éponine. "While a lot of people do die, everyone has their own story to tell and everyone’s stories are so beautiful and deep which makes 'Les Mis,' in my opinion, one of the most beautiful musicals ever.”
Sophomore Joan Mabansag has been a fan of "Les Miserables" since she first saw the movie.
"I’ve always looked at it as a moral compass for redemption after doing wrong," she said. "The story of Jean Valjean is extremely inspiring, and since I play Enjolras, a charismatic, brave leader, it inspires me in my own life to be like him and fight for my own passions.”
Other key casting includes Joshua Menusaaljean as Valjean, Jim Dahman as Valjean's nemesis Inspector Jalvert and Julia Galloway as the young orphan Fantine.
Amy Curti, a local performer, is directing the show with assistance from Kelly Swann.
Bill Gaines Audio, based out of San Luis Obispo, will bring in a 50 foot by 30 foot stage; and the set is being built by St. Joseph High teacher Paul Halsell.
The Broadway production of "Les Miserables" opened March 12, 1987, and ran until May 18, 2003. It closed after 6,680 performances, making it the fifth longest-running Broadway show in history, according to playbill.com. At the time, it was the second longest. In its initial run, the show was nominated for 12 Tony Awards; it won eight, including best musical and best original score.
Tickets, which are $10 for students and $15 for adults, can be purchased on the school's website at sjhsknights.com.