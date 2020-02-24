Special Rembrandt art exhibition to debut at Elverhoj Museum of History

Extra info

The exhibition debuts Saturday, Feb. 29 with a public Opening Reception held from 4 to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served at the free event.

Exhibition programming includes a gallery talk on March 14 at 4 p.m. with art professor Lisa DeBoer. “Rembrandt and His Jewish Neighbors” is the topic.

More exhibition programming can be found at Elverhoj.org. For more information, contact the Museum at (805) 686-1211.

Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. There is no charge for admission. Suggested donation is $5.