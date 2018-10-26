On Saturday Nov. 10, PCPA will present "An Evening in Neverland," a special event on the opening night of Peter Pan. This black tie gala will have a red carpet welcome, Champagne reception and gourmet hors d’oeuvres from Scratch Kitchen.
Be entertained in our “Clap Your Hands Cabaret” by our talented Conservatory students and Resident Artists before the Opening Night performance of Peter Pan on the Marian Stage.
This special event will benefit PCPA’s Scholarship Appeal.
For more information visit www.pcpa.org/gala2018/ or call (805) 928-7731 ext. 4109