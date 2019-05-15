Events are happening all over town in Santa Barbara this weekend. Start downtown and then explore further afield.
Downtown car show
A full 10 blocks of State Street will be filled with cars, but closed to traffic on Sunday. It’s the State Street National’s Premier Car Show, featuring more than 300 classic and cool vehicles from Haley to Micheltorena streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s free to check out the cars and enjoy live music; food and drink are available for sale. Awards are given at 3 p.m. Park your own ride at one of the nearby city lots. (805-455-2712, http://sbcarshow.com).
Museum’s “Musical” free day
While at the car show, drop into the Santa Barbara Museum of Art at the corner of Anapamu and State streets, which has free admission on Sunday celebrating a new installation by Chris Kallmyer. This sound and performance artist has created a sculptural musical instrument out of raw timber and handmade bells, not unlike a carillon. It will be played by a group of diverse players musicians 1 to 4 p.m. Also check out activities inspired by bells in the Family Resource Center, and enjoy pop-up musical moments elsewhere in the galleries. (805-963-4364, http://www.sbma.net/)
Speaking of carillons
Out at UCSB, the students of University Carillonist Wesley Arai perform on the Storke Tower carillon at noon on Sunday. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on the grass. Fun fact: with 61 bells, this carillon is one of the world’s largest. (805-893-3230, www.music.ucsb.edu/news/event/1829)
Speaking of UCSB, their Department of Music presents arrangements from Frank Zappa’s 1991 live instrumental album “Make a Jazz Noise Here” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall. The innovative musician and composer died from prostate cancer in 1993. Tickets are $10 at the door (805-893-2064, https://music.ucsb.edu/news/event/1692)
Downtown blues, soul, and jazz
Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre, the fantastic Robert Cray Band performs. Cray’s the real deal: five-time Grammy winner, inductee to the Blues Hall of Fame, and more than 20 albums. His hit “Smoking Gun” shows that he’s a smokin’ hot guitarist. Tickets are $50 and $60. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
Saturday night at the Carrillo Rec Center (100 E. Carrillo Street) is the funky, bluesy, gritty, and irresistible sounds of Tommy Castro and the Painkillers. Bring those dancing shoes to this Santa Barbara Blues Society show, as Tommy knows how to ignite a crowd. Tickets are $30. (805-722-8155, www.sbblues.org)
At Soho Music Club (1221 State Street, upstairs), doors open at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for the 1 p.m. Santa Barbara Jazz Society concert by the Dave Tull Trio. Known as one of the world’s finest jazz drummers, he’s also a gifted singer and songwriter whose songs are often infused with his offbeat (pun intended) sense of humor. His latest CD is called “Texting and Driving.” Let’s hope he gets to the show safely. Did we mention he’s also Barbra Streisand’s drummer? Tickets are $25 at the door. (805-687-7123, www.sbjazz.org)