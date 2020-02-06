South on 101: Plays About 'Emma' and 'Art,' a rare 'Blizzard,' and more in Santa Barbara

FLIP Fabrique’s “Blizzard”

It’s sure to be warm inside the Granada Theatre on Sunday evening, even though a “Blizzard” is expected. That’s the name of FLIP Fabrique’s new show, which is “taking the stage by storm.” This contemporary cirque (circus) troupe from Quebec combines snowy visuals with exciting circus performances set to live original music. See clowns, jugglers, high flyers, aerialists, and acrobats in fun-filled skits on the joys of winter. These Canadians know something about harsh winters, but also possess an almost childlike “joie de vivre” that make snow days something special. You’ll get goosebumps from witnessing their ingenuity and bravery. This “Blizzard” is predicted to hit Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. Tickets start at $41. (805-893-3535, https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu)