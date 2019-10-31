Fall means fun in Santa Barbara, especially for families. There’s much to offer for toddlers, tweens, and even teens this weekend.
Garden Family Day
Fun outdoor activities are set for Saturday’s Fall Family Day at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. An outdoor laboratory is set up in the redwood grove where budding scientists can examine nature through a microscope, or they can simply play in and around the nature-inspired Garden Casitas. Plus they can take part in a Scavenger Hunt, enjoy Story Time, get creative with nature crafts, have their faces painted, and more. Free admission for kids aged 12 and under. (805-682-4726, www.sbbg.org)
Hip-Hop Orchestra
Even the most “emo” teen will get fired up about Ensemble Mik Nawooj (EMN), a 10-piece ensemble straight outta STET Oakland, performing at UCSB’s Campbell Hall on Friday at 8 p.m. Nawooj is classically trained in composition but heavily influenced by hip hop. A soprano, flute, clarinet, violin, cello, piano, drums and bass are joined by two MCs in a fusion of discipline and freedom that are meant to push the envelope of the genre. It’s very, very cool. Tickets are $35 and $20 (805-893-3535, www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu)
Barbershop and More
On the other end of the spectrum, but no less beloved by its fans, is four-part harmony singing, be it a barbershop quartet or larger chorus. Award-winning barbershop quartet Storm Front headlines the concert “’Til There Was You” on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theatre (in Santa Barbara Junior High).
Men’s chorus Pacific Sound presents the show and also performs, ensuring great singing, comedy, and entertainment for all ages. This is their 20th annual Barbershop Harmony show and also features the talents of the all-female Carpe Diem Chorus, and several other quartets. Tickets are $25 at the door for general admission or $50 for VIP seating in the first four rows. (805-353-1632, www.pacificsoundchorus.com/stormfront)
One More “Dia”
Dia de los Muertos isn’t quite over – the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Community Celebration is underway. On Friday, kids can make calacas (skeletons) at 11 a.m. and La Catrina (grande dame skeleton) at noon. On Saturday, they build traditional altar frames at 11 a.m. and see an altar demo at noon.
A “Dia” themed planetarium show is shown both days at 3 p.m. Also on Saturday: a pop-up trunk show of authentic hand-made textiles, jewelry, clothing, ceramics, and Dia de los Muertos goods from Mexico. (805) 682-4711, www.sbnature.org).
Quick Tips: Hiroya Ksukamoto performs at Alhecama Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan, plays impressionistic soundscapes that are simply gorgeous. Tickets are $25 at the door. (www.sbama.org)
Former Capitol Records CEO Hale Milgrim dips deep into his personal archives of rare concert footage for a magical mystery tour of memorable performers from the 1960s in one of his delightful evenings, “Go to Hale: Quips & Clips” at 6:57 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre (www.lobero.com).