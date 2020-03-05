South on 101: A 'Curious Incident' play, blues legends in concert, kids crafts and more

Activities in Santa Barbara this weekend include a much-lauded play based on a much-lauded book, three blues masters on one bill, and much more.

'Curious Incident…'

It has an odd title, but that didn’t keep the book “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” from becoming a bestseller or the theatrical version from winning just about every theatre award possible both in London (record-breaking seven Olivier Awards) and New York (five Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards, among others).

Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents this celebrated play through March 14 at the Garvin Theatre. The story is told by Christopher, a 15-year-old boy who is trying to solve a mystery. He is a mathematical genius, but has a condition similar to Asperger’s syndrome and has never gone beyond the end of his road alone, distrusts strangers, and does not like to be touched. His story translates to the stage in ways funny, heartbreaking, and dramatic. It deserves all those awards. Tickets start at $24. Visit the website for dates and times. (805-965-5935, www.theatergroupsbcc.com)

Quiet Down or Make Some Noise