Following a lively Solvang Julefest Parade slated for Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m., the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will open its doors from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate "Holiday Family Day." Museum admission is free for the event.
Courtesy of Parties and Paint by Kate, children will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with the Wildling Snow Queen and her polar bear friend beginning at 1 p.m. The Snow Queen will then lead a winter-themed story time in the second floor Valley Oak gallery at 1:30 p.m.
Holiday craft projects, including a guided ornament station will be available to visitors of all ages in the Barbara Goodall Education Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Light holiday refreshments will be served in the museum lobby.
Museum hours will be 12-5 p.m. on Saturday due to parade street closures.
For more information, and to volunteer or join as a member to support this important local arts and nature institution, please visit www.wildlingmuseum.org