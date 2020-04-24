Solvang Theaterfest welcomes new executive director Scott Coe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Solvang Theaterfest board of directors has named Scott Coe as its new executive director, replacing outgoing executive director Mary Ann Norbom. Coe assumes his role as of April 25.

According to the Theaterfest, Coe brings to the position a background in journalism, and experience as the Chief Marketing Officer at CoastHills Credit Union for 15 years where he also led its foundation in fundraising efforts to support community nonprofits and schools. He has served on the board of directors of the Santa Barbara County Foodbank, Lompoc Hospital Foundation, Lompoc Mission Golf Club, and the Marian Foundation.

Norbom, who served as the executive director of the Solvang Theaterfest since 2017, was responsible for helping the nonprofit meet its strategic goals, while expanding relationships in the community.

"Mary Ann’s skills, experience, and dedication have moved the Solvang Festival Theater forward as the community’s premier entertainment venue," the Theaterfest said in a statement.