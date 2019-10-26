Solvang Theaterfest has elected Jean-Paul Demeure to its board of directors.
Demeure's years of experience in construction will be employed as the theater undertakes a $4.7 million capital campaign project to renovate the 45-year-old site.
He was educated at Cate School and Claremont McKenna College where he received his degree in economics.
The early part of his career was spent in real estate development which took him outside his hometown of Santa Barbara. He eventually relocated to the Santa Ynez Valley to raise his family.
After receiving his General Contractor license, Demeure moved into residential and commercial remodels, repairs, and additions.
In his downtime, he enjoys spending time with his children, Mason and Gigi, and being out on his fishing boat, Soulshine.
Demeure is a member of the Vikings of Solvang, and has been a longtime Solvang Theaterfest supporter.
Solvang Theaterfest is the 501 (C)(3) nonprofit corporation that owns, maintains and operates Solvang Festival Theater.
For more information, contact Solvang Theaterfest Executive Director Mary Ann Norbom at 805-686-1789 or exec.director@solvangtheaterfest.org
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced a $100K matching grant to support the 45-year-old Solvang Theaterfest's renovation project. The theater's $4.7 million capital campaign project, “Imagine! Building The Future," will address infrastructure and accessibility improvements, and upgrade the technical capacity of the 700-seat venue.
