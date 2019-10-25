Solvang's annual Halloween Haunted House will return to scare again for its 26th year at the Solvang Festival Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31. And this year, a special
Halloween Streetfest event will commence both nights outside of the theater, located at 420 Second Street in Solvang.
The 2019 edition of the Halloween event will again set the bar, aiming to produce the most haunting and hair-raising experience for Santa Ynez Valley residents to enjoy.
Fred Lageman and his meticulous crew of city staff and volunteers have been hard at work for more than a week crafting this year’s 30,000 square feet of fear at the theater.
Lageman plans each year's haunted themes several years in advance and starts collecting the props needed to make his vision come to life.
On both frightful nights, doors will open from 6-9:30 p.m. The kid-friendlier version will run from 6-6:30 p.m. each evening. Cost to enter is $12 for ages 13 years and older; $10 for 12 and under.
Photos: Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest puts valley in Halloween spirit
Photos: Halloween fun - screams and shouts - fill the CarnEvil at the Solvang Festival Theater in 2018
