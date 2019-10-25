{{featured_button_text}}
102219 Valley View

Parks and Recreation staff Fred Lageman, lower right, and Raymond Cano standing inside of the truck, unload props at the Solvang Festival Theater to set up for the 26th annual Halloween Haunted House which runs Oct. 30-31. The theme this year is "Fright Farm."

 Diane Hernandez, Photo Contributor

Solvang's annual Halloween Haunted House will return to scare again for its 26th year at the Solvang Festival Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31. And this year, a special Halloween Streetfest event will  commence both nights outside of the theater, located at 420 Second Street in Solvang.

Hosted by the City of Solvang Parks and Recreation and City of Buellton Recreation, the themed "Fright Farm" house of scares will offer its anxious entrants the opportunity to test their courage and staying power against the haunted farmstead.

The 2019 edition of the Halloween event will again set the bar, aiming to produce the most haunting and hair-raising experience for Santa Ynez Valley residents to enjoy.

Fred Lageman and his meticulous crew of city staff and volunteers have been hard at work for more than a week crafting this year’s 30,000 square feet of fear at the theater.

Lageman plans each year's haunted themes several years in advance and starts collecting the props needed to make his vision come to life.

On both frightful nights, doors will open from 6-9:30 p.m. The kid-friendlier version will run from 6-6:30 p.m. each evening. Cost to enter is $12 for ages 13 years and older; $10 for 12 and under.

Tickets are available on the Buellton Rec Center website http://www.buelltonrec.com/buellton/Event/#top or at the door.

