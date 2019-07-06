Solvang Danish Days will celebrate its 83rd annual Danish heritage festival with a three-day weekend line-up of events, from Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22.
The 2019 edition of Solvang Danish Days themed “A Salute to Denmark’s Flag: Celebrating 800 Years of Dannebrog” will offer festivalgoers a total Danish immersion experience with a series of traditional and newly added weekend events.
Friday, Sept. 20
- 4 p.m. "Free Concert featuring the T-Bone Ramblers,” in the Solvang Park Gazebo, located at Mission Drive and First Street
- 4 - 9 p.m. "New Axe-Throwing event" featuring an axe throwing arena hosted by the pros at Axehole Vegas. The public, 7 years and older, are invited to give axe throwing a try. More information available soon.
- 5 - 10 p.m. "Outdoor Viking Beer & Wine Garden" supporting the Solvang Danish Days Foundation. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to enter and purchase alcoholic beverages.
- 7:30 p.m. "Free Torchlight Parade" for participants of all ages. Candles will be provided. Route begins at Alisal Road and Laurel Avenue, strolling south down Alisal and ending at the Midgaard Pavilion Stage (in Parking Lot 2, downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Danish Days Viking Beer & Wine Garden).
- 8 p.m. "Opening Ceremonies in Solvang Park introducing 2019 Danish Maid, Gillian Nielsen. Velkommen Street Dance follows with Danish dancers performing to live music.
Saturday, Sept. 21
- 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. "Aebleskiver Breakfast" on Copenhagen Drive and First Street. Cost $8 per person ($9 with Danish sausage). Tickets available online in advance, or at the event entrance.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. "Kid’s Korner featuring LEGO® "located in a supervised play and rest area, in Solvang Park.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. "Viking Encampment" allows visitors to experience the Ravens of Odin, Norse Educational Group, as they bring Viking times to life through historical reenactments, featuring a Viking Age Weaponry demo.
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. "Living History Festival" at Elverhoj Museum of History & Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way. Free, interactive activities for all ages, plus artisans, craftspeople and storytellers.
- 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. "Outdoor Viking Beer & Wine Garden" supporting the Solvang Danish Days Foundation. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to enter and purchase alcoholic beverages.
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. "New Solvang Food & Photo Tour" led by Santa Barbara’s ‘Eat This, Shoot That!' Discover Solvang comfort food eateries and hidden watering holes while learning about the Danish lifestyle and history from a local. Tour includes eight (8) tasting locations, bites and sips, with a professional tour guide, while learning foodie photo tips and tricks using a smartphone camera.
- 11:30 a.m. "Free Aebleskiver Eating Contest" with returning competitive eater, Raina Huang. Saturday Contest will be held in the Midgaard Pavilion in Parking Lot 2, downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Danish Days Viking Beer & Wine Garden. All ages welcome for this five-minute competition.
- 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. "New Axe Throwing event" featuring an axe throwing arena hosted by the pros at Axehole Vegas. The public, 7 years and older, are invited to give axe throwing a try. More information available soon.
- 2:30 p.m. "Danish Days Parade" includes the Solvang Village Band atop the Carlsberg Beer Wagon, floats, equestrians, Village Dancers and more. Parade line-up starts at 1:30 p.m., on First Street, between Molle Way and Oak Street; and begins by turning east on Copenhagen Drive, then north on Alisal Road, west on Mission Drive, south on Fourth Place, east on Copenhagen, south on Second Street, and finishes at corner of Oak Street near Solvang City Hall. No charge to participate in the parade. Applications are available at solvangdanishdays.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Danish-Days-Parade-app-2019.pdf.
- 5 - 10 p.m. "Live concerts" featuring Low Down Dudes and Danish Playboys Revisited on the Midgaard Pavilion Stage in Parking Lot 2, in downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Viking Beer & Wine Garden. All ages welcome (must be 21 years or older to enter Viking Beer & Wine Garden). Concerts are free and open to the public.
Sunday, Sept. 22
- 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. "Aebleskiver Breakfast" on Copenhagen Drive and First Street. Cost $8 per person ($9 with Danish sausage). Tickets available online in advance, or at the event entrance.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. "Kid’s Korner featuring LEGO®"located in a supervised play and rest area, in Solvang Park.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. "Viking Encampment" allows visitors to experience the Ravens of Odin, Norse Educational Group, as they bring Viking times to life through historical reenactments, featuring a Viking Age Weaponry demo.
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. "Living History Festival" at Elverhoj Museum of History & Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way. Free, interactive activities for all ages, plus artisans, craftspeople and storytellers.
- 11:30 a.m. "Free Aebleskiver Eating Contest" with returning competitive eater, Raina Huang. Saturday Contest will be held in the Midgaard Pavilion in Parking Lot 2, downtown Solvang, adjacent to the Danish Days Viking Beer & Wine Garden. All ages welcome for this five-minute competition.
- 2 p.m. "Children’s Parade" begins at Atterdag Square, at the corner of Atterdag Road and Copenhagen Drive, and heads down Copenhagen to Solvang Park. All children and families are welcome to join this event. No charge to participate. Costumes are encouraged.
- 2:30 p.m. "Danish Days Closing Ceremony" in Solvang Park, with 2019 Danish Days Maid Gillian Nielsen to close the festival weekend.
*Select event weekend highlights are are subject to change or cancellation.
For more information and schedules, visit www.SolvangDanishDays.org.
Living in a town settled by Danish compatriots offers unique cultural traditions for which the Santa Ynez Valley is widely known.