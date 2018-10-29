From eagles and seascapes to still lifes, horses and hummingbirds, Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery’s annual show offers something for everyone this holiday season.
The Holiday Art Show featuring new works opens Friday, Nov. 23. A reception with the artists will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24 from noon to 4 p.m. Each Saturday through Dec. 15, from noon to 4 p.m., artists will demonstrate their works.
Twelve of the gallery’s recognized artists to be featured in the show are: Joe Barbieri, Keith Batcheller, Betty Carr, Howard Carr, Bill Churchill, Dirk Foslien, Sheryl Knight, Joe Mancuso, Richard Myer, Barron Postmus, Mary Kay West and Angie Whitson, each representing a different style of art, such as oil and pastel painting, wood carving and bronze sculpture.
Demonstrating at the opening reception and again in December, is long-time gallery regular Dirk Foslien. Known for his California landscapes and seascapes, Foslien is trained in the techniques of the old masters and works in oil.
Richard Myer, a well-seasoned and dedicated sculptor, is renowned for his ability to sculpt during the Quick Draw, completing a foundry-ready original work within the 60 minutes allowed. Myer will also be demonstrating during the Saturday, Nov. 24 reception.
Painting is Mary Kay West’s continuing passion and she has become especially noted for her exquisite renditions of birds. West will be demonstrating for both the reception and in December.
Angie Whitson, noted for her limited-edition bronze sculpture and her limited-edition etchings using the soft ground technique with aquatint will also attend the reception.
The gallery’s newest artist is painter and illustrator Keith Batcheller. He loves painting western subjects, wildlife and landscapes that tell a story. Batcheller began his professional career in New York City as an illustrator. He has also done movie posters for many of the Hollywood studios — including over 50 for Walt Disney Studios.
Join Solvang Antiques on Nov. 24 to meet the artists and enjoy their demonstrations. The Holiday Art Show runs through Dec. 31. For additional information, go to solvangantiques.com/gallery-events.