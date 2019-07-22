Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery has announced their upcoming series of gallery openings starting May 15 on Solvang 3rd Wednesdays. Each opening will feature one of the gallery’s contemporary artists or a local artist for four weeks. Painter Mary Kay West of Los Alamos, will kick off Solvang Antiques' 3rd Wednesdays series with a champagne reception from 3-7 p.m. Her art will be on special display for the following four weeks.