Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery will feature sculptress, painter and etcher Angie Whitson on Aug. 21 as part of their Solvang 3rd Wednesday “Summer Art Series.” A champagne reception is included from 2-6 p.m.
Her work will remain on special display until Sept. 15.
Whitson, M.I.B.A., has a long tradition of arts in her family. She began her career as a painter, studying at the Pasadena Museum of Art where she discovered her gift of color composition and an interest in sculpture.
She is most noted for her limited-edition bronze sculpture and her limited-edition etchings using the soft ground technique with aquatint, according to Solvang Antiques.
Whitson is registered permanently with the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. for the archival work on installed bronzes in the academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
She has done bronze busts of Leonard Goldenson, Bob Barker, Mike Wallace, Leonard Goldberg and Ernie Kovacs for various studios and museums; and has won numerous gold medals along with first, second and third prizes.
Keith Batcheller will be the final artist for Solvang Antiques “Summer Art Series” on Sept. 18.
For more information, visit solvangantiques.com/gallery-events.
Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery has announced their upcoming series of gallery openings starting May 15 on Solvang 3rd Wednesdays. Each opening will feature one of the gallery’s contemporary artists or a local artist for four weeks. Painter Mary Kay West of Los Alamos, will kick off Solvang Antiques' 3rd Wednesdays series with a champagne reception from 3-7 p.m. Her art will be on special display for the following four weeks.
Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery will welcome spring with an annual Spring Art Show on March 30 that features a champagne reception from noon…