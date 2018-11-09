Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery is expanding their collection to include contemporary and Western artists in their antique and vintage art.
With the closure of the Judith Hale Gallery at Solvang Antiques, owners Dwight and Arlene Steffensen say they are committed to providing an outlet for the artists to display and sell their works through Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery.
Two dozen of the former artists will be staying on, among them many familiar faces such as Dirk Foslien, Sheryl Knight and Joe Mancuso.
The gallery will also be carrying on the annual traditions of the Holiday and Spring Art Shows and are developing additional gallery events for the upcoming year.
Solvang Antiques welcomes new artist, Keith Batcheller, a native of Southern California who graduated with honors from Art Center College of Design, and began his career as an illustrator, designing over 50 movie posters for Walt Disney Studios.
His current focus is painting Western subjects, wildlife, and landscapes that tell a story and convey a strong sense of emotion.
Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery is located at 1693 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang. For more information, visit solvangantiques.com