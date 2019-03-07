Solvang Antiques Fine Art Gallery will welcome spring with an annual Spring Art Show on March 30 that features a champagne reception from noon to 4 p.m. The event will offer attendees a chance to meet the artists and enjoy artist demonstrations by Mary Kay West and Dirk Foslien.
West will feature an elegant 48-foot tall still life showing flowers spilling out of a brass planter and accented with sparrows. Her other new works include oil paintings of birds, as well as a rabbit. A current Artist Member of the California Art Club, West is a classical still life and landscape painter.
Foslien will often spend the day in the gallery painting and visiting with guests. He will be showing new works which include gorgeous poppy-filled California landscapes. A noted oil painter, Foslien is trained in the techniques of the Old Masters and his works are widely collected.
Angie Whitson will also attend the reception. She is noted for her closed edition bronze sculptures and limited edition etchings using the soft ground technique with aquatint. Her new offerings will include sculptures and etchings.
Wood carver Bill Churchill has accomplished many levels of recognition in his craft, including People’s Choice and Best of Show Awards, first place ribbons and featured artist. He has brought in two incredibly detailed wood carvings of a Native American man and a Native American woman.
Other oil painters presenting new works in the Spring Art Show are Joe Barbieri, Barron Postmus, Betty Carr, Howard Carr and Sheryl Knight. Barbieri features a colorful marketplace scene. Postmus’ piece is of a shadow-drenched tree lined road. Betty Carr will be bringing in a new collection of oils. Howard Carr’s pieces include a vibrant floral and a fiery cooking scene. Knight features lovely local landscapes of grapevines and cottonwoods.
The Spring Art Show will run through May 19.
For additional information, go to solvangantiques.com/gallery-events.