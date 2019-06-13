'Small Town Abstractions'
Artist Elizabeth Monks Hack, who has called Lompoc home since 1982, will exhibit her oil paintings “Small Town Abstractions” at the Grossman Gallery, Lompoc Library, throughout the month of July. The paintings are part of a ongoing series begun in 2003. While referencing the small town of Lompoc and its environs, the work is intended to generate abstraction through realism, adding layers of thinking and feeling to visual experience. The Grossman Gallery is located in the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North St., Lompoc. The show is open during library hours. An artist reception with be held on Sunday, July 7, from 2–4 p.m. Call (805) 875-8775 for information.