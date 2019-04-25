Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of pirates on the high seas, "Treasure Island," comes to the the Great American Melodrama in Oceano on Thursday, May 2, and continues through Sunday, June 16.
This swashbuckling story will be told in a broadly comedic style familiar to most Melodrama patrons, and there will be ample opportunities to cheer the hero and boo the villain, according to Dan Schultz, Melodrama artistic director, who is directing this show.
“This show is so much fun," he said. "It’s a familiar story known to generations. We’re just putting a Melodrama spin on it: musical numbers, sight gags and really good jokes.”
When a stolen treasure map falls into the hands of young Jim Hawkins, played by Mia Mekjian, he becomes prey to some ruthless pirates. Jim and his trusty friend Jennie (Bailey Leyvas) set out on a ship belonging to Squire Trelawney (Ben Abbott) to search for the treasure. Then the trio learns that the cunning Long John Silver (Mike Fiore) is just as eager to get his hands on the gold.
Rounding out the cast of this classic adventure tale are Sydni Abenido, Alejandro Gutierrez and Eb Madson.
Following every performance of "Treasure Island" will be the brand new vaudeville revue The Soda Shop Jukebox, a song-and-dance tribute to the great music of the late 1950s and early ’60s.
Featuring great tunes like "At the Hop," "Chantilly Lace" and "Yakkity Yak," the show promises to be a toe tapper. It's recommended that theatergoers bust out their poodle skirts and bobby socks for this comedy-filled musical revue, directed by Eleise Moore and choreographed by Katie Worley Beck.