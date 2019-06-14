Screenwriter and novelist, Gerald DiPego, has announced that he and songwriter, poet Toni Stern, will present a reading of their works in two performances set for Tuesday, July 2, at Los Olivos Community Organization (formerly the Grange), 2374 Alamo Pintado Avenue in Los Olivos. The two separate shows, slated for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., are free to the public.
DiPego says he will read personal poems and stories, and Stern will read poetry from her forthcoming book, Departure. They will also present three dialogues in a duo performance entitled “Comedy, Story and Poetry.”
Stern made her mark as a songwriter, co-writing with Carole King two of Tapestry’s most notable songs, “It’s Too Late,” and “Where You Lead.” According to Dipego, Stern has since turned her attention exclusively to poetry over the past several years, enjoying the freedom that it affords.
DiPego has written five novels and the screenplays for many films including “Phenomenon,” “Message in a Bottle,” and “Words and Pictures.” He has also performed several plays on Santa Ynez Valley stages over the last 12 years.
DiPego credits the multi-faceted production with the impressionable encounters of Stern having watched his ensemble cast performance of “Imagine That,” and DiPego attending a reading of Stern’s poetry at Tales From the Tavern.
The pair — both Santa Ynez Valley residents — agree that humor is a lifeline and, while not ignoring serious themes, look forward to bringing “Comedy, Story and Poetry,” to the community.
Tickets or reservation are not necessary for this free event. Audiences may choose either the 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. show. Doors will open 20 minutes before each performance.
