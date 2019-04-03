Santa Ynez Valley’s Jewish Community will host the Jewish Women’s Theatre's (JWT) first show of the 2019 Salon Season on April 13 at 7 p.m. in the Grand Room at Industrial Eats in Buellton.
Built on the assumption that every family has a secret -- which can be embarrassing, dangerous, humiliating, shocking, or even wonderful -- a dozen true stories will be performed by professional actors during the performance. Many of the writers divulge things about their families that have been locked in their memories, as they were too painful or personal to expose to the world.
JWT audiences will meet a Kosher Jew who sneaks out to have ham and cheese croissants for breakfast; and the descendant of two generations of con men who aims to uncover whether or not she has a criminal gene.
There are plenty of guilty stories, too. A young woman has affairs to defy her strict upbringing and gain a multicultural life. And the daughter of an Orthodox Jewish doctor discovers his dad’s secret stash of the worst kind.
Many of the stories delve into the reasons for their family secrets. Some originated with horrid experiences like Russian pogroms or Nazi terror, and resulted in heartbreaking mixed messages for their progeny.
The cast of Family Secrets includes: Michael Naishtut, an international actor who has appeared in New York City, Florida, Los Angeles and Japan; Rosie Moss, a television, film and theatre actor who starred in Lifetime/A&E's miniseries The Rookie; Debbie Kaspar, a two-time Emmy nominated writer and award winning comedian; Niloo, a full-time actor, vocalist, and standup comic from Los Angeles; Susan Morgenstern, JWT’s producing director and co-director of Family Secrets who recently co-authored and directed 18 Minutes of Fame: A Musical Journey; and Lisa Cirincione, co-director and an artist-in-residence with JWT.
Patrons are invited to dine at Industrial Eats either before or after the event. Tickets for the show are $36. This performance is for adults or mature teens. Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased directly at SYVJC.org or by calling 805-693- 4243.