Santa Ynez Valley filmmaker, publisher and author Stephanie Bennett, will offer an in-depth look-back into the years she spent steeped in the rock 'n' roll scene as a producer responsible for capturing the essence of iconic music makers on film.
Since producing the 1987 documentary “Hail! Hail! Rock ’n’ Roll", that chronicles two 1986 concerts celebrating musician Chuck Berry's 60th birthday, Bennett has released a new book based on her experience making the film that she identifies as her most challenging project to date.
“Johnny B. Bad: Chuck Berry and the Making of Hail! Hail! Rock ‘N’ Roll," released March 18, details the behind-the-scenes making of the classic rock documentary based on Chuck Berry, describing her outrageous encounters with the rock legend and the lengths she went to get his story on film.
A public screening of Hail! Hail! and a discussion about her book will take place at the Lobero Theater located at 33 E. Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara on Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m.
Berry unseen
'"If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it 'Chuck Berry,' John Lennon once said,"' Bennett stated.
She then adds that Berry seemed to be more of "a reluctant musician" off the stage, wary of those around him. Afraid someone might swindle him.
"They say, from the time he got out of jail, he always carried a chip on his shoulder," the producer said. "And every time we tried to film, he wanted more money."
Bennett details how the $3 million dollar production often came to a screeching halt when Berry refused to perform. She would call up the executives at Universal for advice on how to yet again, renegotiate Berry's contract.
"'He wants another $25,000. What do I do?' I would ask," Bennett remembers.
Further describing Berry's behavior, Bennett said it wasn't so much making the film that was exhaustive, it was everything else: pre-production, post-production and the marketing of the film.
She said the project was so tedious and full of 'warring,' that she at one point, thought she might not make it out alive. "I have never made a film where so many things happened," Bennett said.
Despite being a very private person, she said of Berry, quoting an industry peer, "once he opened the door, the whole world came in."
The noise included Berry’s sexual advances directed at Bennett and other women related to the project, she said.
"I was flattered he chose me as his producer but later came to realize he thought I was part of the deal, and if he couldn’t have me then he would get as much money as he possibly could."
The book, she says, acknowledges the life of the legend known as the godfather of rock and roll, who can easily be described as witty and articulate. But it also reveals, she said, his shrewd business practices and darker side after being in prison three times throughout his life.
Bennett details in the book a visit Berry and the production team made to Algoa State Prison -- where he served three years at the age of 18 for robbery and auto theft -- where female members of the team came under violent attack after Berry drove his car into the middle of the prison yard.
She said Berry brushed off the attack saying, "Well, I know what it’s like for prisoners who’ve been in jail without seeing a woman, so I figured I’d give them a treat."
"Johnny B. Bad: Chuck Berry and the Making of Hail! Hail! Rock ‘N’ Roll," published by Rare Bird, a Los Angeles–based independent publisher of 50 books a year, combines interviews with the film’s participants, including its music director Keith Richards.
Bennett, who originally hails from England and relocated to the Valley from Los Angeles with husband Jim Mervis six months ago, said that the creation of Delilah Books in the 70s helped her find her niche. She became the first publisher of rock and roll books with the bestselling biography of Bruce Springsteen's early career, "Born to Run."
In the early 1980s, Bennett expanded into Delilah Films, producing critically acclaimed music and concert documentaries: The Compleat Beatles, the first rockumentary on VHS to sell over a million copies, The Everly Brothers Reunion Concert, Roy Orbison: A Black and White Night, Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and Mind and The Beach Boys: Endless Harmony.
She has produced over 30 films.
"I just love making films," Bennett said, adding that she will now get back to writing a book about her life in the industry.
For more information about the author and the book, visit www.johnnybbadbook.com.