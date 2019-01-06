The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale invites singers to begin rehearsals with the Chorale on Tuesday, Jan. 15 for spring concerts in early May.
The program will include an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary; classic, the Lord Nelson Mass in D Minor by Haydn; contemporary, Waterloo and Take a Chance on Me by ABBA, Bit by Bit by Sondheim and It Don’t Mean a Thing by Ellington, to name a few.
New singers to the Chorale (17 years and older) can meet the director and other Chorale members at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2672 Janin Way, Solvang, on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 6:45 p.m. Returning members may come at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. with two or three additional practices just prior to concerts on May 11 and 12. Members are expected to prepare between rehearsals.
Celebration of the Chorale’s 40th anniversary started last December with the Chorale and a 17-piece professional orchestra presenting Bach’s Magnificat and special musical guests from the community presenting holiday favorites. The concert received an outstanding response and the Chorale hopes to conclude its 40th anniversary celebration with an equally amazing musical performance in May.
Chorale president Shannon Casey said, “Rehearsing and performing music requires focus – a bit like training for an event. The rush of the performance is exhilarating but it’s only because of the practice that went before it. Making music with other singers is a terrific way to share love of musical harmony with like-minded people (many of whom you might have otherwise never met). The benefits are phenomenal and long lasting for everyone touched by the experience.”
“Ninety percent of what is required to be a successful choral member is a passion and hunger to learn, grow and contribute to something greater than yourself. Excellent music requires rigorous hard work and lots of it, but we can have a great time doing it,” said Chorale director Dr. Michael Eglin.
Eglin has a Bachelor’s of Music in Composition/Piano Performance and a Master’s and PhD in Composition. He teaches music at Santa Barbara City College. He was founder and artistic director for the Adelfos Men’s Ensemble and some of Eglin’s compositions have aired on NPR’s “Performance Today” with the Ensemble.
More information about the Chorale is available at www.syvchorale.org. Email for questions or interest to info@syvchorale.org,