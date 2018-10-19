In celebration of the milestone 30th year of supporting art and artists in the community, the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art invites the whole community to join in a conversation about the cultural vitality of arts in the Santa Ynez Valley on Thursday Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.
The collaborative event is presented by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, and Elverhoj Museum.
There will be open discussion along with information about a new program supporting artists’ copyright protections and an upcoming survey about affordable work space for artists, cultural practitioners and organizations.
Lights refreshments will be served along with wine from talented Valley vintners.
Elverhoj Museum of History and Art is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang. For more information, phone (805) 686-1211.