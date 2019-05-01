Phoebe Smith and Nicole Sweetland have joined the Santa Ynez Valley Arts Outreach board of directors, according to Sandie Mullin, executive director of the nonprofit, which brings art to local children and seniors.
Mullin said that the two women bring a wealth of practical business and leadership experience -- and being that they are also Arts Outreach parents, a personal understanding of the organization's overall mission.
"They have experienced first-hand the enormous impact of our programs on their own children, and are committed to ensuring that all the children of the Santa Ynez Valley have access to the arts,” she said.
Smith, a Santa Ynez resident, was born and raised in Kentucky. She attended veterinary school at Auburn University and then accepted an internship at Alamo Pintado Equine Medical Center in Los Olivos.
Mullin said Smith pursued her passion for equine medicine via a residency at UC Davis, and taught at Ohio State University for several years, post-residency, before returning to the Santa Ynez Valley in 2010, to create her own practice, Riviera Equine.
Smith also serves on on the Board of Trustees for The Family School, Happy Endings Animal Rescue Sanctuary and Renew A Horse Foundation.
Sweetland, a native to Santa Barbara County, received a bachelor's degree in Geology from UCSB and a PhD in hydrology from the University of Arizona. She relocated back to the Santa Barbara area with her husband in 2008.
According to Mullin, Sweetland serves as president and principal hydrogeologist at DBS&A, Geo-Logic Associates in Santa Barbara.
She said Sweetland is motivated and passionate about making arts and music available to all youth, independent of their ability to pay.
Both new board members have children that have been involved in various Arts Outreach programs, such as Valley Glee, Summer Youth Community Theater, and Applause programs.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have Phoebe and Nicole join our board of directors,” Mullin said.
To learn more about Arts Outreach, visit artsoutreach.com or contact Sandie Mullin at sandie@artsoutreach.com.