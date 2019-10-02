The John and Peggy Maximus Gallery at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will depart from its usual emphasis on early Western scientific illustration to present Kachō-e: Impressions of Natural History in Japanese Prints. The collection is on loan from artist and collector Bill Logan.
The new exhibit will open Friday, Oct. 4, and feature more than 40 antique prints by notable 18th and 19th century Japanese artists like Katsushika Hokusai and Kawamura Bumpo.
According to the Museum, the exhibit will also include a carefully arranged selection of chrysanthemum prints, and a menagerie of spirited animals "that seem prepared to leap, swim, fly, and slither off the page."
A special display in the Maximus foyer will showcase Logan's ink paintings of owls, cats, and blooms.
For 220 years, the Tokugawa Shogunate, a feudal military government, enforced almost total isolation. Sequestered, Japanese culture and picture making found its own way in a vacuum.
Change came in 1868 when rule was restored to Emperor Meiji, whose rein was marked by trade with the West, rapid modernization, and the birth of a vibrant new creative aesthetic.
Both of these eras and the changes that occurred in Japanese culture are represented in this exhibit.
For more information, visit sbnature.org.