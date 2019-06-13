Santa Barbara International Film Festival awarded $60,000 in grants.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) has been awarded four grants totaling $60,000, that go to support the festival and its affiliate educational programs.
The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) awarded the Festival $20,000 to put towards the 2019 edition, as well as $15,000 to be applied toward Film Camp, an annual summer film program for underserved youth that is now in its fourth year and scheduled to take place from June 16-21.
Additionally, the California Arts Council (CAC) granted SBIFF two awards totaling $26,440 — $14,400 which will go toward the festival’s year-round educational screening program "Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies" and $12,040 that will be applied to Film Camp.
“We’re honored and extremely grateful to receive this level of support from organizations both at the federal and state level,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling. “Thanks to the NEA and CAC, SBIFF can continue to serve as a platform for emerging voices, as well as help nurture and inspire, through its various educational programs, the next generation of storytellers.”
The 35th edition of SBIFF is slated to take place Jan. 15-25, 2020.
SBIFF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 34 years, SBIFF has become one of the leading film festivals in the United States – attracting 95,000 attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films, tributes and symposiums, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film.
