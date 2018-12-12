Try 1 month for 99¢
Christmas Story5.jpg

Flick (Liam McLain) finds himself stuck to the flagpole in freezing weather while his friends (Mia Beck and London Raftery) look on.

 contributed

 A Christmas Story

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre presents its fifth annual production of "A Christmas Story" from now until Dec. 23. The SLO Repertory Theatre is at 888 Morro St. in San Luis Obispo. Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Tickets are available at www.slorep.org or by calling 805-786-2440. For more information about the show or SLO REP, contact Patty Thayer at 805-786-2440 or patty@slorep.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0