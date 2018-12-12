A Christmas Story
The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre presents its fifth annual production of "A Christmas Story" from now until Dec. 23. The SLO Repertory Theatre is at 888 Morro St. in San Luis Obispo. Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Tickets are available at www.slorep.org or by calling 805-786-2440. For more information about the show or SLO REP, contact Patty Thayer at 805-786-2440 or patty@slorep.org.