Celebrate 40 years of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” alongside the film’s lead, Barry Bostwick, when he and a live shadow cast come to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26. Following the screening, Bostick will dish on all his best behind-the-scenes stories during a live talk-back and Q&A.
For the past four decades, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” has grown to become a phenomenon that has sparked fans to dress up and shout lines in movie theaters across the world. This scene is predominant during the Halloween season.
This musical, science-fiction, horror-comedy film was released in 1975 by 20th Century Fox. The film is based on the 1973 musical stage production, “The Rocky Horror Show” and is a parody tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies released between the ‘30s and early ‘70s.
Although largely critically panned on initial release, the film soon became known as a midnight movie when audiences began participating with the film at the Waverly Theater in New York City in 1976. Audience members returned to the cinemas frequently and talked back to the screen and began dressing as the characters, spawning similar performance groups across the United States.
At almost the same time, fans in costume at the King's Court Theater in Pittsburgh began performing alongside the film, miming the actions on the screen above and behind them, while lip-syncing their character's lines. This method of shadow casting was adopted as another characteristic of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55 and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.