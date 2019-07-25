PCPA's latest musical production, “The Addams Family,” may have started a new tradition: Halloween in July.
The family with a reputation for being “creepy,” “kooky,” “mysterious” and “ooky” debuted in a series of New Yorker cartoons drawn by Charles Addams. In 1964, a sitcom based on the cartoons began airing on ABC. It ran for just two seasons, but made a big impact on pop culture. Over the decades, the Addamses turned up in various media, including Saturday Morning cartoons, video games and a film franchise. In 2010, the property finally came to Broadway.
The family's iconic appearance is a big part of who they are. Costume designer Eddy L. Barrows fantastically transforms PCPA's cast into the familiar characters: husband-and-wife Gomez (George Walker) and Morticia (Melinda Parrett), daughter Wednesday (Jisel Soleil Ayon) son Pugsley (Stephanie Roman), Uncle Fester (Tyler Matthew Campbell), Grandma (Jacqueline Hildebrand) Cousin Itt (Robert Kiner) and faithful butler, Lurch (Jesse Baxter.)
Jason Bolen's endearingly eerie set resembles an elaborate pop-up picture book. There's a Tim Burton-esque graveyard with gnarled, barren trees and crooked wrought iron gates The Addams' decrepit Victorian manor looms in the background.
The show is at its best when it revels in the delightfully macabre. The opening number, “When You're An Addams,” is one of the highlights. Gomez summons the spirits of his dead relations, so he can lead them in a swingin' dance party. The ensemble adds to the visual flair, wearing ghostly gray costumes from various time periods. The number also introduces Andrew Lippa's catchy score and Katie Fuchs-Wackowski's lively choreography.
The plot is basically “La Cage aux Folles” meets “Hotel Transylvania.” Wednesday has grown up and fallen in love with Lucas (Tiago Santos), a boy from a “normal” family .“Normal is an illusion,” says Morticia. “What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly.”
Lucas and his parents Mal (Andrew Philpot) and Alice (Jennie Greenberry) are coming to dinner so the families can get acquainted. Wednesday confides to Gomez that she's already engaged to Lucas, but insists he not tell Morticia yet.
Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice's book is exactly what the Addams Family isn't: typical. It hits all the familiar story beats. The sitcom and films also used formulaic plots -- it's the treatment of the family that's changed. Before, the Addamses were blissfully indifferent to society's expectations, while the normal people freaked out at their strangeness. That was the joke. Here, the family is stressed by Wednesday's insistence at having “One Normal Night” with Lucas' family.
We're constantly reminded how much Morticia hates secrets. She even has a song about it, called “Secrets.” This leaves Gomez feeling “Trapped.” Wednesday, meanwhile, is “Pulled (In a New Direction),” while Pugsley ponders, “What If (She Never Tortures Me Anymore).”
This raises the question: does every character in every story need internal conflict? Whatever your creative writing professor tells you, the answer is no. Tell 'em some newspaper critic said so.
But the plot delivers us to more spectacular musical comedy moments. Under the direction of Erik Stein, PCPA's on-and-offstage talent dazzles as always.
Despite the drama, Gomez is still a sword-brandishing, arm-smooching romantic, and Morticia's still an aloof Elvira. Walker and Parrett Have a ball playing this classic couple.
Campbell's Fester, who acts as a narrator, is a big bundle of childlike enthusiasm.
Greenberry gives a great burst of comic energy when the sunny Alice lets her dark side loose.
These are the scene-stealers, but everyone has their moment in the spotlight.
Much of the show's humor comes from the Addamses' unique outlook on life...and death. At one point, Morticia cheers herself up with the lighthearted soft-shoe number “(Death Is) Just Around the Corner.”
Disregarding the book's issues, PCPA's “Addams Family” is finger-snapping fun.