The Adderley School Conservatory -- formerly Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theatre (SBYET) -- will perform the timeless Broadway hit “West Side Story” on May 4 and 5 at the Lobero Theatre. Tickets for the show are available at the Lobero Theatre Box Office and online at Lobero.org.
The Adderley School Conservatory’s selection of “West Side Story” for its 13th annual musical coincides with Steven Spielberg’s production of a new film version to be released later this year, as well as a Broadway revival that also is in production in New York for an early 2020 opening.
The performance ensembles performed with Katy Perry during her benefit concert for victims of the Montecito debris slide last year; sang for Oprah Winfrey and Hillary Clinton; joined the legendary baritone Andrea Bocelli on stage at Madison Square Garden; and last May performed “Les Miserables” to sold-out audiences at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.
The nonprofit youth performing arts academy founded in 1993 by Broadway and television veteran Janet Adderley, is a musical theater enrichment program for children ages 4 to 18 with studios in Santa Barbara, Pacific Palisades and Austin.
The School’s mission is to teach youths to stand confidently in their world by mastering the stage, and to make this experience attainable for children in underserved communities with tuition made possible by sponsors, benefactors and ticket sales.