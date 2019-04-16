A creative workshop harnessing the art of imperfection, also known as Wabi Sabi in Japanese, will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Mark’s in the Valley Church in Los Olivos from 12-3 p.m.
The design with nature hands-on event, encourages participants to use botanic materials to create a piece of art through the shadow print process. Susan Unger will lead the workshop and share her creative process.
A $60 fee includes all materials and a light lunch. A donation from the proceeds will be made to the Santa Ynez Botanic Garden. Space is limited.
To register online, visit https://www.santaynezvalleybotanicgarden.org/events, email CPE@arcadiastudio.com or contact Puck at 805-680-1425.