Serving up decadent samples for hungry guests and judges to savor — and judge — a reported 56 amateur chefs and 23 local vintners and breweries showed up for the annual 'Real Men Cook' event Saturday, contributing to what 10-year executive director of Arts Outreach Sandie Mullin said is "one of their best-ever" events.
Each year for the past 15 years, the annual fundraising foodie function, hosted by Santa Ynez Valley nonprofit organization Arts Outreach, is held at Monty and Pat Roberts’ Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang.
Money raised at the event fund arts education programs designed for local schoolchildren as well as senior citizens.
"We had more attendees than we've ever had," Mullin reported. "We haven't done all the counting yet, but we sold all tickets. I'm pretty sure that means we raised a ton of money."
Situated in a covered arena on the Flag Is Up Farms ranch and surrounded by horses, the event venue was decked out in autumnal country-chic decor, twinkling lights with monogrammed souvenir wine glasses and hundreds of hungry attendees.
"It feels more like a party versus a fundraiser," Mullin said of the annual gala that also featured a silent auction.
The 56 amateur chefs, many of whom prepared their dishes and desserts off-site — enough to serve 400 people — brought crockpots, griddles and other warming appliances from which to serve up their culinary creations.
Attendees circulated throughout the arena, piling their plates with bites of delights and accompanying them with generous tastings of craft brews and wine vintages to round out their palates.
According to Mullin, many chefs return each year for a chance to win the token paper chef's hat.
You have free articles remaining.
This year, Judges' Choice winners, evaluated by professional executive chefs were determined for 10 categories.
"The guys compete very vigorously for a paper hat," Mullin said, also recalling one year when she decided to replace the coveted hats with "real medals" and got push-back from competitors, which resulted in reverting to paper products.
While the tasting and judging commenced, the Vineyard Byyrds local band filled the evening air with live, danceable music.
"It's nothing fancy," Mullin said. "[The event] is very reachable, and sort of low-key — just having a good time while we do good work. Everybody there was so great."