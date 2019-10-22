{{featured_button_text}}
102419 Queen of arts

Mike McNutt garden art is made with repurposed materials.

 Contributed Photo

The Queen of Arts Show and Sale returns to the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art on Nov. 8-9.

The two-day shopping event accompanied by inspired surroundings, food and fun will feature maker-designed goods, hand-crafted and sold by 34 regional artists.

Kicking off the show will be an afternoon "sip and shop" on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m.

Continuing on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests are invited to meet the artists and peruse the fine selection of unique gifts, hand crafted wood and leather goods, jewelry, ceramics, holiday items, and much more.

Sass Catering food truck will be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as a bake sale hosted by the National Charity League.

There is no charge for admission.

Elverhøj Museum of History & Art is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang.

For more information, visit elverhoj.org or phone (805) 686-1211.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

