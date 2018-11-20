The Rotary Club of Pismo Beach-Five Cities is sponsoring a showing of a classic Christmas movie at the Fair Oaks Theatre in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. The movie is the 1948 Best Picture-nominated “The Bishop’s Wife” starring Cary Grant, Loretta Young and David Niven.
"It’s a wonderful movie that is suitable for all ages and the only cost of admission is a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped toy," say event organizers. “The Bishop’s Wife” is about an angel in human form that enters the life of a bishop in order to help him build a new cathedral and repair his fractured marriage.
All the food items will be donated to the St. Patrick’s Outreach and the toys will go to benefit the Boys and Girls Club.
This is the sixth year that the Pismo Beach Rotary Club has sponsored this event.
For more information contact: Linda Osty, 805-234-7796 or linda@ostyinsur.com.