The Pioneer Valley High School Drama Department is presenting the prequel to the Peter Pan story in its presentation of “Peter and the Starcatcher”.
This is the last week the production will be available, with the final dates on Nov. 3-5 at the Performing Arts Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7. Ticket prices vary, general admission is $15, $10 for students and $40 for VIP experience with seats in the front two rows.
The Tony Award-winning play, based on best-selling novels, is a tale about how an orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. The production features pirates, tyrants and unlikely heroes. It explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty, and love.
“We are very thrilled to perform this exciting tale for our audience”, said student Angelina Rocha.
“I am very proud of the crew and cast and we are very excited to have Kristina Melsheimer from PCPA guest directing”, said Panther drama teacher Selyn Harwin.“It has been an awesome challenge for our students to produce a whimsical comedy where the actors’ job is to guide the audience’s imagination over the course of the performance”.
The PVHS Drama Department in the past has done productions of West Side Story and Grease.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.