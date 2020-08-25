PCPA's virtual play reading series returns with new programming

PCPA's InterPlay play reading series will return with six new plays to be streamed live on Zoom beginning Sept. 18 and running through Oct. 24.
Each weekend, following scheduled live readings penned by contemporary playwrights and brought to life by PCPA's company of actors, talkbacks with the actors, directors and playwrights will be conducted.
All plays will run on two dates and times: Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:30 p.m.
- "The Agitators," by Mat Smart: Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m. "Do you believe this can ever be a country for all?" The story follows the turbulent and enduring friendship of two of America’s greatest agitators: Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony. Smart’s historical play of rebellion and revolution echoes powerfully in today’s world.
- "Things I Know To Be True," by Andrew Bovell: Friday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, at 1:30 p.m. Australian writer Bovell’s poignant new play peers inside one American family through a poetic lens with universal impact. (adult themes)
- "Mother Road," by Octavos Solis: Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1:30 p.m. Solis’ "Mother Road" picks up 90 years after Steinbeck’s masterpiece, "The Grapes of Wrath." Worn-out and ailing William Joad and young Mexican-American migrant farmworker Martín Jodes are bound together by a surprising and serendipitous blood knot that holds the keys to their fates and brands them travel partners in an epic journey down the Mother Road. (adult language/adult themes)
- Three additional titles to be announced
Zoom admission fees are $5 and can be paid online at pcpa.org. For more information, contact the Box Office from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 805-922-8313.
Plans to resume live performances in Santa Maria and the Solvang Festival Theater are projected for a June 2021 comeback.
