Two one-woman shows -- "An Iliad" and "Muthaland" -- will be presented by PCPA in rotating repertory in the Severson Theatre beginning Oct. 4 and continuing through Oct. 21.
"An Iliad" is a modern rendering of Homer’s classic story, adapted for the stage by Lisa Peterson and Dennis O’Hare. Tarah Flangan inhabits over 50 characters with language that ranges from contemporary realism to epic poetry. The production includes live music by Eva Scholz-Carlson on the cello.
Through poetry and humor, the ancient tale of the Trojan War and the modern world collide in this captivating theatrical experience. The setting is simple: the empty theater. The time is now: the present moment. The lone figure onstage is a storyteller — possibly Homer, possibly one of the many bards who followed in his footsteps.
“Every time I sing this song, I hope it’s the last time,” begins the poet who pleads with us to comprehend our past, contemplate our future. He is fated to tell this story throughout history, a story that deals with humankind’s perpetual capacity for violence.
However, this is not merely Homer’s poem condensed, but a contemporary interpretation that reduces the scale of the Greek gods down to mortal size and takes huge ideas down to a concept we can relate to in our daily frustrations.
Tarah Flanagan, who is co-director and plays The Poet, is accompanied by cellist Eva Scholz-Carlson, A Muse.
Flanagan is an artistic sssociate of the Great River Shakespeare Festival with New York theater credits at The Mint Theatre, Looking Glass Theatre, Pearl Theatre, and regionally, Actor’s Theatre of Louisville, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Arkansas Repertory Theatre and Cincinnati Playhouse.
She is a graduate of the PCPA two-year acting conservatory, with a BFA from Webster University and MFA from Alabama Shakespeare Festival.
Scholz-Carlson has been playing cello from the age of 4 and has played with the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies and in her school’s pit orchestra. Acting credits include "Antigone," "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," "As You Like It," "Romeo and Juliet" and "The Tempest."
* * *
"Muthaland," written and performed by Minita Gandhi, takes the audience on an epic coming-of age-journey. The life of a young woman is forever changed on a trip to India, where she unearths family secrets, encounters a prophet and ultimately discovers her voice within a culture of silence. The familiar and the foreign swap roles in this dark comedy about culture, identity, spirituality and sexuality.
In 2014, while foraging through her parents’ basement, she discovered her father’s worn suitcase from his very first journey to the United States, with a single statement scribbled in black Sharpie on the back of the bag: “When I die, discard this bag if you like, until then it stays.”
This sparked a curiosity about her parents’ life journey and led to vulnerable interviews where they shared stories from their history they had never spoken of before. The telling of these stories began to bridge the cultural and generational distance between her and her family.
Gandhi then realized by weaving their stories with her own life-changing journey to India in 2009 for her brother's arranged marriage, she had a powerful story she had to share with the world. Muthaland shares the magic of her journey to India, full of prophets, ritual, and the convergence of American and Indian cultures.
Muthaland had its world premiere at 16th Street Theatre in 2017.
Gandhi is an actress/playwright/writer/dramaturg/director who was born in Mumbai, India. Raised in the Bay Area, she cultivated an artistic home for herself in Chicago for over a decade before moving to Los Angeles, where she currently resides.
Some of her regional theater credits include Looking Glass Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Arena Stage and Milwaukee Repertory Theatre. Minita can be seen in the recurring role of Dr. Prospere on NBC's "Chicago Fire," as Musarrat in "Brown Girls" and she has appeared on Fox's hit show "Empire," NBC's "Crisis," ABC's "Betrayal," Fox's "The Chicago Code" and was the Onion News Network's anchor Nina Shankar.
Gandhi is a graduate of PCPA’s two-year actor conservatory and served as dramaturg for PCPA’s production of "Much Ado About Nothing," directed by Patricia Troxel. Directing credits include "The Sitayana," written by Lavina Jadwhani. She is a master instructor for Pinnacle Performance Company, where she spent 2016 developing a women's leadership program, and is currently the co-director of the Professional Mentorship Program for Women in the Arts with the Statera Foundation.
Both plays are recommended for ages 14 and older.