PCPA's production of "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder" opens Thursday, April 25, at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria. Winner of four 2014 Tony Awards including best musical, it will continue through May 12, then transfer June 13 through June 30 to the Solvang Festival Theater.
In the play, Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune, sets out to jump the line of succession by “eliminating” the eight relatives who stand in his way to becoming the ninth Earl of Highhurst. In the midst of Monty’s macabre plotting, he also finds himself juggling the affections of two beautiful ladies -- one, his very married mistress and, the other, a distant cousin. The show is supported by a beautifully crafted score that is both elegant and hilarious.
The conceit of the play is delightfully unique: all of Monty Navarro’s victims are played by one actor! We see the same person “die” over and over and over and in rather hilarious ways.
Director Brad Carroll said, “Subconsciously, we know that can’t really be happening so, in a way, it makes it okay for us to root for the killer.”
Meanwhile, for Andrew Philpot, playing all of the eight victims, it becomes a tour de force. For him, the show backstage might almost be more interesting than the show onstage because of his lightning-fast quick changes.
“I think audiences will be amazed when he leaves the stage as one character and returns 10 seconds later as a completely different human being,” Carroll said.
The Edwardian-era backdrop for the show lends itself to a romantic golden age style with the appearance of manners and class on the surface and a not so pretty reality underneath.
“Think early 'Downton Abbey' as a musical sitcom," Carroll said. "Or, Oscar Wilde meets Agatha Christie meets Gilbert and Sullivan meets British Music Hall, with a dash of Monty Python.”
In addition Philpot, the cast also includes guest artist Jeff Salsbury, Emily Trask, Yusef Seevers, Erik Stein, Amani Dorn, guest artist Jacqueline Hildebrand and acting intern Skye Privat.
The choreographer is Katie Fuchs-Wackowski, music director Ilana Atkins, fight choreographer Peter S. Hadres, scenic designer Jason Bolen, costume designer Eddy L. Barrows, lighting designer Jennifer ‘Z’ Zornow, sound designer Elisabeth Weidner and voice and dialect coach Kitty Balay.