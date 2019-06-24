The PCPA will celebrate its 55th summer season with a lineup of musicals and comedies playing in Santa Maria and under the stars at the Solvang Festival Theater.
- "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder" is the knock-‘em-dead, uproarious hit that will play in the Solvang Festival Theater from June 13 through June 30.
- The Tony Award-winning musical "Million Dollar Quartet" features over 20 hit songs including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and more, will play from June 20 to 29 in Santa Maria’s Marian Theater and from July 5 to 28 in the outdoor Solvang Festival Theater.
- "The Addams Family," a new musical based on the Addams’ characters, plays July 18 to 27 in Santa Maria’s Marian Theater and under the stars in the Solvang Festival Theater from Aug. 2 to 25.
- Oscar Wilde’s "trivial comedy for serious people,” The Importance of Being Earnest, will play in the Marian Theater from Aug. 15 to 24 and the Solvang Festival Theater from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.pcpa.org or contact the box office at 805-922-8313.
The knock-'em-dead musical is the hysterical story of low-born Monty Navarro, who finds out that he's eight-in-line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family. He presumes his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and he sets off down a ridiculously ghastly path to the inheritance.