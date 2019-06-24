The PCPA will celebrate its 55th summer season with a lineup of musicals and comedies playing in Santa Maria and under the stars at the Solvang Festival Theater.
- A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-‘m-dead, uproarious hit that will play in the Solvang Festival Theater from June 13 through June 30.
- The Tony Award winning musical Million Dollar Quartet features over 20 hit songs including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and more, will play June 20 - 29 in Santa Maria’s Marian Theater and July 5 – 28 in the outdoor Solvang Festival Theater.
- The Addams Family, a new musical based on the Addams’ characters, plays July 18 – 27 in Santa Maria’s Marian Theater and under the stars in the Solvang Festival Theater August 2 - 25.
- Oscar Wilde’s "trivial comedy for serious people,” The Importance of Being Earnest, will play in the Marian Theater August 15 – 24 and the Solvang Festival Theater August 29 – September 8.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.pcpa.org or contact the box office at (805) 922-8313.
The knock-'em-dead musical is the hysterical story of low-born Monty Navarro, who finds out that he's eight-in-line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family. He presumes his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and he sets off down a ridiculously ghastly path to the inheritance.