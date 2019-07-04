Each year The Ten Chimneys Foundation selects ten of the nation's top regional theater actors to work with world-renowned Master Teacher, Tyne Daly. This year, Pacific Conservatory Theater's (PCPA) Kitty Balay will join nine other leading actors and acting teachers chosen from an exclusive list of ten national theaters.
The actors will participate in a week of master classes taught by award-winning actress and Broadway performer, Tyne Daly, from July 14 - 20 at the estate of theater legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne in Genesee Depot, Wisconsin.
The ten selected theaters presented their nominees to the Ten Chimneys Foundation — which facilitates the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program — and in turn the Foundation consulted with a distinguished board of national advisers in collaboration with top regional theaters from around the country, to determine this year's finalists.
PCPA Artistic Director, Mark Booher who nominated Kitty Balay for the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship said Balay is a treasured PCPA resident theater artist of 30 years.
Balay has has appeared in more than 85 productions including Shakespeare in Love, Mamma Mia!, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Glass Menagerie, Richard III, Hamlet, Always…Patsy Cline (three times), Gypsy, and Hello Dolly.
She has directed Million Dollar Quartet, A Little Night Music, The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence, and Trying.
Balay has also worked with South Coast Rep, Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Sacramento Theater Company.
She currently teaches Voice & Speech in the PCPA Conservatory and is a member of Actors’ Equity Association.
Past Master Teachers have included Alan Alda, Lynn Redgrave, Olympia Dukakis, Joel Grey, and Barry Edelstein.
For more information about the fellowship, visit www.tenchimneys.org.
