A second PCPA summer production, "Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill," will makes its debut at the Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday. The show will run through Sept. 5.
Artist Karole Foreman will return to her Ovation Award winning performance as the legendary Billie Holiday, where she will perform a dozen of the jazz legend's songs, according to a theater spokeswoman.
Holiday’s accompanist is Jimmy Powers, played by guest artist Stephan Terry, who won an Ovation Award for his musical direction for the show.
The production, written by Lanie Robertson, is a riveting portrait of Holiday and her music, "interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences," the spokeswoman said.
The story takes place in a seedy bar in Philadelphia in 1959, and the audience is witness to one of Holiday’s final performances.
“I am excited to direct 'Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,' because it affords me the opportunity to explore and examine the life of one of the most transcendent artists of the 20th century," said Director Wren T. Brown. "Through her singing, Billie Holiday used everything that happened in her life to inform her art."
Brown explained that many of the songs Holiday performed and recorded have become standards that continue to soar and stir audiences six decades later.
"Sixty years after her death, at a time in America when race, gender and the opioid crisis are being discussed loudly on a daily basis, Billie Holiday's life and career are a great example of what it means to not just survive but triumph in the face of lifelong abuse and struggle,” he said.
